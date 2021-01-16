Secrets From the Set of Batwoman: How Gotham Is Adjusting to a Missing Friend and a New Hero

Watch : "Batwoman" Stars Camrus Johnson & Nicole Kang Talk Season 2

Things are changing in Gotham City.

When Batwoman premieres this weekend, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) is gone and a new stranger named Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) is ready to take her place. Of course, it's not as easy as Ryan just putting on the suit and becoming the new Batwoman, since she's got a whole Bat team to convince of her worthiness. Everyone left behind has such a strong connection to Kate that she's got a hell of a task in front of her, and they've got some understandably complicated emotions about losing their former hero in whatever way she's been lost.

E! News got the cast to spill some secrets directly from the set of the CW drama, and it sounds like no one is handling the sudden disappearance of Kate Kane very well.

For Luke (Camrus Johnson), it's going to take some time.

"I don't think Luke Fox does well with loss," he tells co-star Nicole Kang. "I think his dad passed away recently and is still very heavy on his shoulders. So losing someone else like Kate Kane, one of the only people that he trusts and believes in and sees as a friend...it's really hard for him to overcome and to understand, and it's gonna take him a while to fully get over it."