Jason Wu Beauty: An Honest Review of the Designer's New Brand

When Jason Wu announced he was launching a beauty collection, influencers and artists alike heaved a heavy sigh.

In recent years there's been an increasing amount of celebrities releasing their own makeup lines, saturating the market with one product after another. It's left beauty lovers feeling overwhelmed, and influencers, who perceive themselves as the authority figures of the industry, turning into gatekeepers of sorts.

But when it comes down to it, Jason isn't trying to compete with other celebrity brands. In fact, during a Jason Wu Beauty Masterclass with makeup artist Ash K. Holm, Jason said he doesn't "consider myself a celebrity."

"I'm just a fashion designer," he explained. "Most of my work is done behind the scenes, you know, especially in fashion shows, I'm the one that's busy running back and forth and steaming clothes. So, for me, this comes from the experience of working with amazing makeup artists, such as Ash."

Over the years, the designer has created fantastic looks for stars like Michelle Obama and Lily Aldridge, crafting ensembles that enhance their beauty.