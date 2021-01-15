Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

Chris Harrison Tells Bachelor Nation Fan to “Suck It” While Defending Ashley Iaconetti

Chris Harrison stood up for Ashley Iaconetti after a fan criticized her upcoming appearance on Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

Chris Harrison will not stand for any hate that comes Ashley Iaconnetti's way.

On Jan. 15, The Bachelor franchise host posted a photo to Instagram of him with Ashley and this year's current lead Matt James on the ABC reality series. Ashley is slated to appear on the Jan. 18 episode of the show to help guide Matt in his quest for love.

Ashley, who competed for Chris Soules' heart on season 15 of The Bachelor and later appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games, is a fan favorite and also hosts the Almost Famous podcast alongside Ben Higgins.

Despite her place in Bachelor Nation, however, one fan decided to snark about why she joined this season as a special guest, writing, "Poor thing so desperately needs to stay relevant, her podcast is obviously not enough."

Ashley, who is married to Bachelor Nation's Jared Haibon, clapped back, "yeah I begged the producers to have me on!! They didn't invite me or anything."

Chris, however, really stepped in to defend his pal. 

 

"hey Nicki suck it!" he wrote. "We specifically asked my friend to be on the show and she was gracious enough to quarantine and join us! Go troll elsewhere por favor."

While Chris went to bat for the Bachelor Nation alum, he sadly couldn't attend her 2019 wedding to Jared.

"I think it might be the first Bachelor wedding he hasn't attended," Ashley shared on her and Ben's podcast. "But he sent us a really nice gift from our Crate & Barrel registry, and he was very thorough and sensitive about what he said when he had to say that he couldn't go. Like, it was a very long explanation and it was very nice. Although it was very disappointing."

Fortunately, it's clear that Chris still has Ashley's back. 

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

