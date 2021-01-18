Below Deck's Rachel Bashes James in Very Tense Preview: "He's a F--king Idiot"

If drunk words are indeed sober thoughts, then Below Deck's newest boatmance won't be getting Chef Rachel Hargrove's stamp of approval any time soon.
The Bravo star unloads on Elizabeth Frankini in this exclusive sneak peek of tonight's all-new episode, telling the stew that her current hookup partner, James Hough, isn't worthy of her time. And to make matters worse, Rachel is doing this while out to dinner with the entire crew—including James, who can hear everything she's saying.
"I'm so mad at you. I'm mad at you," Rachel tells Elizabeth. "Why the f--k would you go f--k that dude?"
"He's a f--king idiot," she adds, refusing to mince her slightly slurred words. "I'm f--king pissed."
Elizabeth, confused, doesn't really react. "You don't like James?" she responds. "I like him a lot. Give it a chance."
But before Rachel can say anything, a fed-up James jumps into the conversation: "Can you do me a favor and not talk about me?"
The way the deckhand sees it, the hostility is being fueled by alcohol. "Rachel has a drink and she wants to start tearing heads off," James says in a confessional. "She's an asshole."
Back at the dinner table, Elizabeth is trying to diffuse the situation, telling Rachel she's "being very harsh."
"Are you still talking about me?" James chimes in. "Don't expect your dishes to get done anytime soon."
"Oh, no, you never did them anyways," Rachel fires back.
Either way, James adds, "Just don't expect them to get done again.
Yikes! Watch the entire exchange in the above clip, and don't miss Below Deck, airing Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
You can also binge past seasons on Peacock.
