RHOC's Braunwyn Called a "Backstabbing Bitch" During Explosive Reunion Fight Preview

Watch : Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Which "Housewife" Was Most Supportive

The Real Housewives of Orange County ladies are going into battle.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at part one of the dramatic RHOC season 15 reunion and things are explosive to say the least. The preview starts out with Elizabeth Lyn Vargas shading Braunwyn Windham-Burke, to whom she made an emotional confession about her childhood growing up in a cult earlier this season.

"You're not my friend. I did not want to be on the trail with you in Arrowhead because I knew you were a backstabbing bitch," Elizabeth yells.

"I'm not a backstabbing bitch," Braunwyn replies. "I'm the only one here that's like I just don't..."

Before she can finish, Elizabeth quips, "Oh here she goes again. Put yourself on a pedestal Braunwyn! Here's Braunwyn's pedestal here, we're all down here. Shall I bow down to you?"

"Why did you decide to look into Elizabeth's finances?" host Andy Cohen asks Braunwyn, who brought up public records about Elizabeth's property this past season.