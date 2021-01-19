RHOC's Braunwyn Called a "Backstabbing Bitch" During Explosive Reunion Fight Preview

The Real Housewives of Orange County ladies are going into battle.
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at part one of the dramatic RHOC season 15 reunion and things are explosive to say the least. The preview starts out with Elizabeth Lyn Vargas shading Braunwyn Windham-Burke, to whom she made an emotional confession about her childhood growing up in a cult earlier this season.
"You're not my friend. I did not want to be on the trail with you in Arrowhead because I knew you were a backstabbing bitch," Elizabeth yells.
"I'm not a backstabbing bitch," Braunwyn replies. "I'm the only one here that's like I just don't..."
Before she can finish, Elizabeth quips, "Oh here she goes again. Put yourself on a pedestal Braunwyn! Here's Braunwyn's pedestal here, we're all down here. Shall I bow down to you?"
"Why did you decide to look into Elizabeth's finances?" host Andy Cohen asks Braunwyn, who brought up public records about Elizabeth's property this past season.
"Because she's jealous, that's why! She's jealous!" Elizabeth claims.
"What happened was I'd been on a walk with Shannon," Braunwyn explains. "Shannon's like, 'What I've heard is that she's a nice girl but she's full of s--t.' And I said, 'What are you talking about?' And she was like, 'We'll talk about it in two weeks.'"
"Braunwyn, you're so wrong," Shannon Beador interjects.
"Once again she's lying!" Elizabeth adds.
"I called my girlfriend and one girlfriend had already done a title search. That was it," Braunwyn says.
Shannon continues, "When Elizabeth was announced as a cast member, my phone and texts rang off the hook, 'She's full of s--t.' But yet, I was gonna not judge you and we got along great. So when you guys were on the hike with me, I'm like, 'They say things aren't adding up. Maybe is there something to this?'"
See how Braunwyn's beef with the other ladies plays out when The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
