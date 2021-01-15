Jerry Springer Just Weighed in on the Replacing Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City's Revival Debate

Watch : Jerry Springer Presides Over "Sex and the City" vs. Kim Cattrall

Judge Jerry Springer presiding.

Yes, you read that right. Daily Pop's set was transformed into a courtroom on Friday, Jan. 15, allowing the former host of The Jerry Springer Show to weigh in on one of the most pressing issues of our time: the Sex and the City revival.

As E! News readers are surely aware, HBO Max recently announced a 10-episode reboot, And Just Like That, which will update viewers on the lives of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda and Kristin Davis' Charlotte. Notably missing is, of course, Kim Cattrall's Samantha.

Kim has been vocal about not wanting to reprise the O.G. SATC character in future projects, and Sarah confirmed that she won't be a part of the revival, leaving fans to wonder if Samantha will be recast or replaced with a new character and written out of the plot entirely.

To be clear, Sarah has speculated about Samantha's fate, but for now, there's really no telling what And Just Like That has in store for the former foursome.

Thankfully, we have Judge Jerry, along with E! News' Justin Sylvester and E! News' Daily Pop guest host Raven-Symoné, to speculate.