Kim Kardashian Celebrates "Princess" Chicago West's Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Family Memories

Watch : Chicago West Proves She's a Brave Kardashian Kid

It's a big day for Kim Kardashian's "Chi Chi princess."

In case you didn't already guess, Friday, Jan. 15 marks Chicago West's third birthday. And in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, many family members couldn't help but celebrate the occasion by posting heartfelt messages on social media. Kim kicked off her morning by sharing never-before-seen photos of her daughter playing with her siblings.

"You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day!" she wrote on Instagram. "You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy. I can't wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL Dolls today! Happy Birthday Chicago."

Not to be outdone, Kris Jenner also shared several photos of her granddaughter on social media including a photo with her dad, Kanye West.

"Happy birthday to my precious little angel Chicago!" she wrote online. "You are the best daughter, the best granddaughter, the best sister, the best cousin and I'm so proud of you! You are such a bright light and I am beyond thankful to God that He chose me to be your Grandmother!!! I cherish every memory we make. I love you so very much."