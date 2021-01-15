Hadid Family FarmRebel WilsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian Celebrates "Princess" Chicago West's Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Family Memories

In honor of Chicago West’s 3rd birthday, Kim Kardashian shared never-before-seen photos and videos of her daughter making memories with her family.

It's a big day for Kim Kardashian's "Chi Chi princess."

In case you didn't already guess, Friday, Jan. 15 marks Chicago West's third birthday. And in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, many family members couldn't help but celebrate the occasion by posting heartfelt messages on social media. Kim kicked off her morning by sharing never-before-seen photos of her daughter playing with her siblings.

"You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day!" she wrote on Instagram. "You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy. I can't wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL Dolls today! Happy Birthday Chicago."

Not to be outdone, Kris Jenner also shared several photos of her granddaughter on social media including a photo with her dad, Kanye West.

"Happy birthday to my precious little angel Chicago!" she wrote online. "You are the best daughter, the best granddaughter, the best sister, the best cousin and I'm so proud of you! You are such a bright light and I am beyond thankful to God that He chose me to be your Grandmother!!! I cherish every memory we make. I love you so very much."

As the celebrations continue, E! News is looking back at Chicago's cutest moments over the year. Let's just say keeping up with a toddler has never been more fun.

Instagram
Playing Around

A perfect afternoon for Chicago? Spending time outside with her L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, of course! 

Instagram
Fashion Show

Some wear bathing suits near the sand. For Chicago, she would prefer a dress from one of her favorite Disney Princesses. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Baby Bro

Chicago West and Psalm West all bundled up in Dec. 2020.

 

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Dream!

Kim wished Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream a happy birthday with this sweet photo and even sweeter caption. "My little baby Dream," the KUWTK star wrote. "You are such a light! You are the best friend my babies could ever ask for! I love you so so much!!!"

Instagram
Chicago & Dream

Cousins make the best of friends.

Instagram
Matching Siblings

"These Two," Kim wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2020, "Are Best Friends For Life."

Instagram
Silly Sisters

North West attempts to teach Chicago an important life skill: how to make a peace sign!

Instagram
Got Your Back

What's better than an impromptu photoshoot with your big sister?

Instagram
"Now, a Serious One..."

The West girls looking gorgeous.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Princess Chi!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Cheesin'

"How did I get so lucky?!?!?!" Kim captioned a number of snapshots of her kiddos in Sept. 2020.

Instagram
Yum!

Chi in August—or as Kim put it, "Every Day Mood."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
All Smiles

One of the many pics from the photoshoot Kim said her daughters wanted to do while sitting on a random rail.

Instagram
Mom and Daughter

Chicago loves her momma—and her princess dresses!

Instagram
Scootin' Along

Kanye shared this sweet scooter snapshot of Chi over the summer.

Instagram
Best Aunt Ever

"Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite..." the Poosh founder captioned this Insta snapshot.

Instagram
Take Two

A hard-to-beat backdrop and quality family time? Priceless.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Passing the Time With Some 'Toons

Chicago and North catch up on some TV with their dad in May 2020.

Instagram
Nap Time

Night, night Chi.

Instagram
Fashion Game Strong

Chi tries on mommy's heels and Fendi purse in Kim's adorable Instagram stories

Instagram
Play Time

Kim shared this photo of Chicago hard at work with building blocks in April 2020.

Instagram
Pink Lady

Chicago also revealed her favorite color is—you guessed it!—pink.

Instagram
Girl's Best Friend

Chicago West isn't afraid of a four-legged dog—even if they are bigger in size.

Instagram
Furry Friends

"My Chi girl loves doggies!!!" Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram when documenting her daughter's new pal.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
World Traveler

"Chicago in Tokyo"

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Big Sister

"My heart!"

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Close-Up

Chicago is rocking these shades! "Chi Chi," her mom captioned the photo.

Instagram
Pick-Me-Up

Penelope gives her cousin a lift in this adorable snapshot. "heart explosion," Kourtney Kardashian wrote on IG.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Coming Through!

Make way for Chicago! Alongside an adorable snapshot of her 1-year-old in action, Kim wrote, "My Chi Chi."

Instagram
Bahamas

"Me and my Chi Chi," Kim captioned the mother-daughter photo. 

