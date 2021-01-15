Amber Portwood Is "Ready to Fight for Her Son" After Obtaining Restraining Order Against Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood is pushing forward with a legal battle against her former boyfriend Andrew Glennon.
On Monday, Jan. 11, the 30-year-old Teen Mom OG star was granted a restraining order against her ex after he allegedly refused to grant her parenting time with their 2-year-old son James on some occasions. While Glennon, 36, shares joint legal custody with Portwood, he was granted primary physical custody after she pleaded guilty to domestic violence in 2019 for allegedly assaulting him.
"Amber is in a much better place than 2019 and 2020," a source close to Portwood told E! News exclusively. "She's ready to fight for her son and get her life back. This legal situation is a setback of course but she wants to continue on a positive path."
Portwood is currently requesting that Glennon be held in contempt of court for failing to follow their court-ordered custody schedule, and that the parenting time she lost be "made up" later this year, according to court papers obtained by The Sun. The case is pending and the pair's next hearing is set to take place virtually on Jan. 19.
Portwood was granted the restraining order weeks after she filed her latest motion against Glennon just before Christmas. She claims that he successfully denied her visitation with James during the 2019 holidays despite their custody agreement and tried but failed to do so again around Christmas time last month.
Glennon has not commented on the case or his and Portwood's custody agreement. His lawyer had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.
The source told E! News that "the initial contempt accusation against Andrew dates back to Christmas 2019 because that's when he withheld James from Amber."
"Andrew tried to do it again [last] year," the source said. "He was trying to take James to California for the holidays and he went into their co-parenting calendar and changed the dates. Amber's lawyer threatened to again hold Andrew in contempt and ultimately Andrew didn't go to California and Amber got to spend time with James over Christmas after all."
While Glennon did not ultimately travel with James this past December, Portwood believes her ex still "violated the court order" by "not engaging and complying with the parenting coordinator," according to the source.
Meanwhile, Portwood and new boyfriend Dimitri Garcia, who made his debut on Teen Mom OG last year, are still going strong, albeit from a distance.
"Amber is still talking to Dimitri—they're still in touch," the source added. "But they haven't seen each other since COVID started."