Everything You Need to Know About Joe Biden's 2021 Inauguration: How to Watch, Who's Performing and More

Watch : Exclusive: J.Lo to Perform at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Inauguration

Inauguration Day is just around the corner.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office, making Biden the 46th president of the United States and Harris the 49th vice president. She's much more than just no. 49, too: Harris will make history as the first woman, the first Black American and the first South Asian American to hold this position.

While the ceremony will still take place at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., there will be several changes due to the global coronavirus pandemic. For instance, in-person attendance will be limited and traditions like the parade will be presented in a new way.

But that doesn't mean viewers across the globe can't take part at home. The ceremonies will be livestreamed and available to watch on TV. There will also be a number of virtual activities leading up to and being held on the big day, all centered on the theme of America United.