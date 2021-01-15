Kate Bosworth Shares the Ultimate '90s Throwback Photos With Chris Evans

Talk about a blast from the past!
On Jan. 14, Kate Bosworth posted photos of herself hanging out with Chris Evans on the set of their 2000 movie The Newcomers.
"Hey Capt. America, a little help pls??" she captioned the snapshots. "(asking for a 15 yr old from the late 90's ...) @chrisevans."
Of course, fans couldn't get enough of the throwback, with many of them commenting the now 38-year-old actress and 39-year-old actor looked like "babies" in the pictures.
"Truly," Bosworth replied to one fan. "How is he normal looking and I look so fckn dorky."
While Bosworth may have felt like a "full dork," her followers had nothing but high praise. "You both look great," one commenter wrote. "Pair of you haven't' aged at all."
Added another, "Aww this is so cute!"
The Blue Crush alum also had a #nofilter message for today's social media stars, writing, "I would like to point out to all teen influencers looking flawless on Insta…This is how we used to roll in the '90s."
The movie credit isn't the only thing the celebrities have in common. They also both grew up in Massachusetts. While Evans was born there, Bosworth moved there in 1998, when she was 15 years old and just about to start high school. They also both starred in superhero movies, with Evans playing Captain America in the Marvel franchise and Bosworth acting as Lois Lane in Superman Returns. Needless to say, fans didn't miss the opportunity to point out these fun facts, with one follower writing, "Lois Lane and Captain America meet."
While Evans appeared to step back from the character after Avengers: Endgame, Deadline reported earlier this week that he may pick up the shield and reprise the role. But before fans get too excited, they should know that Evans appeared to address the report, tweeting, "News to me."
So for now, followers can just enjoy this walk down memory lane.