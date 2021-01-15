Jessica Alba Reveals Why Her Kids Think She’s the “Most Cringey Mom”

Even moms have awkward moments.
During the Friday, Jan. 15 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jessica Alba reveals just how "cringey" her two eldest children—Honor Marie, 12, and Haven Garner, 9,—think she is.
"They think I'm the cringey mom," the Honey star confessed. "I'm the definition of cringey. They actually said that I should use the hashtag ‘cringeymom.' And I'm like, ‘That's so mean!' I'm like, ‘There's so many more cringey moms than me guys!'"
The businesswoman, who also shares 3-year-old son Hayes with husband Cash Warren, also explained how her daughter Honor found out her mom was once an actress. Spoiler: She didn't take it too well.
"They didn't know, you know, for the first beginning of their life, they didn't know that I was an actress and I remember when Honor was in first grade and she was mortified," Jessica recalled. "She came home and she was like, ‘Why didn't you tell me?' And I was like ‘What?' Cause she knew I was working at the Honest Company, that's how they knew me. And she was like, ‘You never told me you were going to be in grocery stores and Target.'"
Still confused, the proud mom had to get Honor talking, and she explained, "A friend brought a magazine to school and put Honor—she felt put on blast. And Honor was like, ‘What is going on? Why are you on this magazine? What is happening here?' So then I had to break it to her. I was an actress and sometimes I do the magazines. And she was just like—she just felt so betrayed."
Guest host tWitch commented, "I feel like over time they'll have to realize like, ‘Okay my mom is a boss,'" to which Jessica agreed, "Eventually."
