Betty White's Flirty Comment to This Avengers Hunk Proves She's the Real Superhero

Apparently, Betty White's superpower is to say the most perfect remark imaginable in any situation.
Case in point: Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was a guest on The Tonight Show on Thursday, Jan. 15. During his visit, he told Jimmy Fallon that he is actually a huge fan of the classic 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls and loves watching it when he settles in for the night.
"Hallmark has the best TV programming from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., and they show about eight episodes of The Golden Girls," he shared. "And if you don't know me, I am a Golden Girl kind of guy."
After Jimmy praised the show's stars for their ability to land a joke, Anthony was right there with him.
"Betty White is one of the most talented women," the 42-year-old Altered Carbon alum gushed. "She had her own talk show, she was a professional dancer, actress—she was amazing. Those four women were amazing."
When the host asked if Anthony has ever gotten the pleasure of meeting Betty, the conversation took a turn for the spectacular.
"I was in New York at this event, and she was there, and I fanboy'd out and ran up to her and was like, 'Oh, my god, I love you so much! I'm such a fan. Like, the episode when you were tap-dancing was so beautiful,'" the actor recalled. "So she laughed and touched my face, and she says, 'Oh, you make me wish I was 40 years younger.'"
At this, Anthony makes a very shocked but also contemplative face to imply that he would seriously consider making that scenario happen. This is Betty White we're talking about, after all.
"And I was like ... I would do that," he said with a hearty laugh. "I would do that."
So if there's anyone out there who had any doubts that Betty, who just turned 99 this week, is living her best life, please rethink that.