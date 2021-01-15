Mario Lopez Reacts to Co-Star Dustin Diamond's "Heartbreaking" Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : "Saved by the Bell" 31 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Mario Lopez is sending support after his former Saved by the Bell co-star Dustin Diamond was diagnosed with cancer.

The Extra host shared a screenshot to social media on Thursday, Jan. 14 of himself and Dustin in a scene from the beloved 1990s sitcom, alongside a more recent photo of the two pals catching up.

"I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he'll overcome this," Mario captioned the images on Instagram and Twitter. "Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless."

Dustin's diagnosis was confirmed on his Facebook page on Jan. 14 to update fans about the 44-year-old performer who is best known for playing gawky-but-lovable Samuel "Screech" Powers on Saved by the Bell and several spinoffs.

"At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer," his team posted. "Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made... We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated."