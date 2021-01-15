Hadid Family FarmRebel WilsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

John Legend, Kerry Washington and More Stars Join Joe Biden's Inauguration

Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration is shaping up to be a definite party, as John Legend and Kerry Washington were among the celebs added to the lineup.

By Ryan Gajewski Jan 15, 2021 11:30 AMTags
Joe Biden Kamala Harris 2021 Inauguration
Watch: Exclusive: J.Lo to Perform at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Inauguration

Joe Biden will be treated to quite the star-studded evening for his presidential inauguration next week. 

More A-listers have been added to the roster for prime-time special "Celebrating America" on Jan. 20 in honor of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced on Friday, Jan. 15. Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria will introduce various segments throughout the night, while John Legend, Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters will perform from recognizable locations across the nation.

They join previously announced performers Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons for the 90-minute live program hosted by Tom Hanks

On Jan. 14, E! News exclusively revealed that Jennifer Lopez will perform during the swearing-in ceremony earlier in the day as Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has been confirmed as performing the national anthem. 

"Celebrating America" will feature speeches from both Biden and Harris, in addition to showcasing American heroes who offered their services during the ongoing pandemic. Washington and Longoria will introduce segments spotlighting young people who are bettering their communities, and they will also announce the musical acts.

This is not the first time that the two actresses have voiced support for Biden, as both spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in August.

Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

The prime-time special will air live at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC, and will stream live on the PIC's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch channels. Also, it will run live on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T DirecTV and U-verse.

