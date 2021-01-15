Hadid Family FarmRebel WilsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

Joshua Bassett Undergoes Emergency Surgery After "Worst Pain of My Life"

Actor Joshua Bassett shared on Jan. 14 that he was spending the night in the hospital to recover from surgery after intense pain, and thanked fans for their support.

Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Basset, Disney+s High School Musical Premiere Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Joshua Bassett is in the hospital and recovering from surgery for an unspecified health issue. 

Just hours after releasing his new single "Lie Lie Lie," the 20-year-old performer stunned fans by posting a video to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 14 of himself in a hospital bed and gown. He explained that he underwent surgery that night after experiencing intense pain and is staying there to rest and recuperate. 

"welp... not the first place i assumed i'd be on my Lie Lie Lie release day... the ER!! (before you ask, no it's not covid.)," Joshua captioned the video. "after an unknown, uncomfortable feeling turned into, times 10, the worst pain of my life, i figured i'd just try to sleep. after multiple, very very ugly days and nights, i had no choice today but be taken to the hospital."

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star praised the hospital staff as "the sweetest, most professional people" who have "made me feel very safe." He said that he will have more clarity about his condition in the morning, but judging by the fact that he laughed from his bed in the footage, he appeared to remain in good spirits. 

"i'd like to say thank you!!!!" he continued in the post. "for all the support on the song!!! i've been doing what i can today to stay involved. had my first surgery tonight ! gonna rest at the hospital and the doctors will see what they see in the morn! much love to all!"

He also added, "according to the doc, i now have the medal for 'the sickest patient in the hospital.' how cool!!!" It's unclear if he is intending to use the slang version of "sickest."

Joshua starred as Ricky in HSMTMTS opposite Olivia Rodrigo, who portrayed Nini. Fans have recently guessed that there may be a real-life love triangle between those two co-stars and actress Sabrina Carpenter

