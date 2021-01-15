Hadid Family FarmRebel WilsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

Trevor Noah Buys $27.5 Million Bel-Air Home as His Relationship With Minka Kelly Heats Up

Things are going well for Trevor Noah, who recently purchased a lavish contemporary mansion in the Los Angeles area and is enjoying a thriving romance with actress Minka Kelly.

Daily life for Trevor Noah is shaping up pretty well these days, as he has a new home and a stronger-than-ever  romance with actress Minka Kelly

The host of The Daily Show purchased an 11,000-square-foot Bel-Air mansion for $27.5 million earlier this month, the Los Angeles Times reports, adding that he sold a previous Bel-Air home over the summer. 

According to the Times, his contemporary hillside pad is inspired by Japanese architecture and resembles a collection of stacked cubes. The three-story abode includes six bedrooms and 11 baths, along with an elevator, a spa and steam room, a movie theater and an infinity pool. 

Even better is that he has a partner to join him for all those movie screenings, as his relationship with girlfriend Minka Kelly continues to thrive.

"They are still together and very much in love," an insider tells E! News about the lovebirds. 

E! News first reported in August about Trevor, 36, and the Friday Night Lights alum, with a source sharing at that time that the couple had been seeing each other for "several months" and were "getting serious." Back then, the pair had been staying at his place in New York City. 

Minka Kelly's Romantic History

Trevor has been filming The Daily Show remotely amid the pandemic and is set to host the 2021 Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, Minka, 40, stars as Dawn Granger and Dove on HBO Max's superhero series Titans and is also known for roles on TV's Parenthood and Charlie's Angels

She has previously had high-profile romances with Chris Evans, Derek Jeter and Jesse Williams. Trevor was in a relationship with singer Jordyn Taylor in 2017. 

