Bridgerton Style Guide: Everything You Need to Rock the Latest Regencycore Trend

From lace gloves and pearl headbands to puff sleeve dresses and corset tops, we've rounded up everything you need to look like a Bridgerton sister!

BridgertonNetflix

In addition to becoming one of the most talked-about Netflix shows, Bridgerton has inspired the latest fashion trend: Regencycore style! Think puff sleeves, flowy dresses, lace detailing, floral prints and decorative headbands. Oh, and lots of corsets because the 1800s introduced the concept of looking snatched!

From lace gloves and pearl headbands to silk dresses and bustier tops, we've scoured the internet to help you find everything you need to embody your inner Bridgerton or Featherington sister. And while we might not have an occasion that warrants an ornate organza dress during quarantine, the regencycore fashion trend offers a dose of escapism that we could all enjoy. Who says you can't put on a flowing dress to wear during a Zoom meeting? We think Lady Whistledown would approve.

See below for our entire guide to Bridgerton fashion that you can wear in real life!

Bridgerton, Umbrella Academy & More: Which Adaptations Did the Book Justice?

Lulu's Fallen For You Satin High/Low Dress

Bold-hued satin dresses are a must if you want to look like the belle of the ball! With a tie waist, this dress is super flattering.

$72
$36
Nordstrom

Bianca Bow Headband

Headpieces and bows were a staple on the show! Although feather crowns aren't as practical for everyday wear but we would totally rock this bow headband on the daily.

$28
Free People

Luxe Cage Sphere Clutch Bag with Embellishment

With a spherical cage design, this bag will serve as the perfect accessory to bring with you to your next ball or fancy event.

$56
ASOS

True Violet Corset Bustier Top

While steel boned corsets aren't our cup of tea, this bustier top will allow you to look snatched and breathe.

$64
ASOS

Organza Shirred Mini Dress with Puff Sleeve in Floral Print

While we can shop at Modiste like the ladies in the show, we think Madame Delacroix would make something similar to this organza dress.

$72
$43
ASOS

Longingly Lace Gloves

To be honest, bringing back the glove trend in 2021 doesn't sound crazy. These chic lace gloves will certainly elevate any outfit!

$48
Free People

Vero Moda Gemma Peplum Top

Puffed sleeves and a peplum waist? Count us in! If dresses aren't your thing, this top is a great way to rock regencycore style!

$49
Nordstrom

Mini Iona Dress

This babydoll dress is perfect to throw on after a day of being courted by eligible princes and dukes.

$220
LoveShack Fancy

8 Other Reasons Hackney Imitation Pearl Headband

While ornate crowns aren't as practical for everyday wear, this pearl headband will help you embody your inner Queen Charlotte. 

$34
Nordstrom

Happy Feelings Midi Dress

We could totally see Daphne Bridgerton wearing this flowy dress to lounge around her estate with the duke.

$168
Free People

Supernova Necklace

While we couldn't track down the exact diamond necklace Prince Friedrich gifted Daphne, this gorgeous necklace is close and is probably far less expensive.

$68
$40
BaubleBar

LoveShackFancy X Beach Riot Jenna Sweatshirt

This whimsical, vintage-inspired print sweatshirt is perfect for wearing post-workout or to keep cozy at home.

$164
LoveShack Fancy

Zip Back Puff Sleeve Floral Jacquard Top

Whether you want to make a fashion statement during a Zoom meeting or wear it on a date, this corset top will make you look snatched and quite regent. 

$19
SHEIN

Choker Necklace in Graduating Pearls

We swooned over all the jewelry worn in Bridgerton especially the dainty chokers. This one is only $10 yet it will make you look like a Bridgerton sister.

$10
ASOS

For more show-inspired shopping, check out Emily in Paris Outfits You Can Wear IRL (and on a Budget)!

