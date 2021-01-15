Why Lilly Singh Rebuilt A Little Late From the Ground Up

Watch : Lilly Singh Is a Proud Woman of Color in Late Night

For Lilly Singh, authenticity is key.

As fans of her NBC late-night series A Little Late have no doubt noticed since the show's return for season two on Jan. 11, there's not only a whole new look to things, but a new vibe as well. Long gone are the constraints of the host desk and even the studio itself. In its place is something a bit looser, more casual and spontaneous, utilizing a Los Angeles-based house as her new HQ.

And as she told E! News, that's entirely by design.

"During quarantine, like many people, I had a lot of time to reflect, a lot of time to look at myself in the mirror," she said. "And so, one of the things I'm bringing into season two is a level of authenticity and imperfection that allows me to have fun. You know, in season one, I did have fun, but some days I also didn't, admittedly, because I was wearing a tight suit and I would have to go out and hit a mark and If I messed up, I would redo it. I had all this pressure in my mind."