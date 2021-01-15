Brie and Nikki Bella Give Birth on Total Bellas: Inside Their Intense Deliveries

Now that's twin magic.
On Thursday, Jan. 14's all-new Total Bellas, viewers watched as Brie Bella and Nikki Bella finally welcomed their sons, Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson, into the world a day apart. While the Bella Twins have discussed their respective births on The Bellas Podcast, witnessing their equally intense labors was something to behold.
As E! viewers surely recall, Nikki's water broke at the end of last week's episode. Thus, the episode kicked off with Nikki preparing to become a first-time mom.
"I am completely shocked right now," she said in a confessional. "Like, the fact that my water just broke with Brie in the room with me, how beautiful to end this incredible journey together. That's a twin connection."
Ironically, Nikki's water broke three days after what was supposed to be Brie's due date.
"Seeing my sister go through something I so badly want, I'm so happy for her but, I'm kind of jealous," Brie shared with the Total Bellas camera. "I'm really hoping for a vaginal birth. It's something I've always wanted to experience."
As Brie explained, due to her previous emergency C-section with daughter Birdie, she'd have to get another C-section if she was still pregnant by August 1.
She added, "Because then, it's not safe for myself or the baby."
Thankfully, the still pregnant Brie was able to help her sister get prepared for the hospital. While en route with Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki began to feel her first contractions.
She told her fiancé, "I'm starting to get that major back pain. Artem this is like, so real."
Even though the couple was ready to become parents, they had a lengthy labor ahead of them. More than eight hours into labor, viewers watched as Nikki began struggling with nausea and contractions.
"This right now is really rough," Nikki reflected. "Contractions are so painful and they're very, very far apart. So, because of how I'm laboring, every hour they keep turning me on my side."
Amid tending to Nikki, Artem noted how the mom-to-be was "shaking so bad."
Eighteen hours into Nikki's labor, Brie hadn't received an update and found herself worrying about her sister.
She commented to husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), "Oh gosh! I just hope she doesn't end up like how I was."
Back in the delivery room, Nikki was going through "the hardest workout, anything [she's] ever put [her] body through in [her] entire life."
Still, two hours into pushing, Matteo still hadn't made his arrival yet. Thus, her doctor said she had two more sets before they needed to do a C-section.
"I'm feeling really scared," Nikki noted. "There's no way that I've gone through all of this and I'm gonna have a C-section. At my age, to my body through that stress, puts the baby through stress."
Nonetheless, after several strong pushes, Nikki was able to push out Matteo.
"I literally am almost ripping off those handle bars. I have never gripped anything that hard in my life," Nikki narrated. "It was crazy mentally like, where I went. 'Cause, I was just like, 'No, I'm not ending this in a C-section.'"
The next day, Brie and Bryan arrived at the hospital for their C-section.
"I'm gonna have another baby like Birdie who doesn't want to come out," Brie said. "There has to be a reason why my body's not going into labor. This is going to be hard for me, but I just need my babies to come out safe."
Of course, there was lots of excitement surrounding Brie's C-section as the Danielsons didn't know if they were having a boy or a girl.
In a confessional, Bryan shared, "If we have a boy, we'd like to name him after my dad, who meant everything to me and passed away. My dad's name was Buddy so, I really hope it's a boy."
Even though this was Brie's second C-section, it wasn't necessarily an easier experience. At certain points, Brie was overwhelmed by the procedure.
"The pressure you feel… and they tell you 'cause they're trying to pop the baby out," she recalled. "That's when I looked at Bryan, and I just had tears come down, 'cause it's a lot."
Per Brie, she felt like her "body's gonna break in half."
Before long, Brie and Bryan's baby arrived, a little boy.
"Anybody who's had babies knows as long as your baby's healthy it's a joyous moment after that, regardless of gender," Bryan expressed. "But it's amazing because Buddy looks so much like my dad and I'm very thankful for that."
While recovering, Brie video called Nikki and informed her sister that she too had a baby boy.
Brie concluded, "This is what my sister and I do together we make twin magic happen."