Watch Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler in New Trailer for Sia's Controversial Film Music

Watch : Sia Fires Back at Critics Over Autism Representation in "Music"

The new trailer for Sia's feature directorial debut Music has arrived.

The upcoming film stars Kate Hudson as Zu, a down-on-her-luck drug dealer who learns in a letter from her late grandmother that she is now the caregiver of her younger sister Music, played by Sia's frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler. The film features 10 original songs from the Grammy nominated Sia, as well as brightly colored musical sequences.

Music is on the autism spectrum, and many people criticized Sia for casting Maddie, who is neurotypical, in the role.

In November 2020, Sia responded to the critics on Twitter.

"I cast thirteen neuroatypical people, three trans folk, and not as f--king prostitutes or drug addicts but...as doctors, nurses and singers," she tweeted. "F--king sad nobody's even seen the dang movie. My heart has always been in the right place."

In addition, she explained on the social media platform that she "tried working with…a beautiful young girl non verbal on the spectrum" and the actress "found it unpleasant and stressful." That was what led to the casting of Maddie, who Sia worked with on her music videos for "Elastic Heart," "Chandelier," and "The Greatest."