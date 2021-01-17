All the Times Joe Biden's Love for Ice Cream Melted Our Hearts

Watch : Demi Lovato & More to Perform at 2021 Inauguration

For President-Elect Joe Biden, a day without ice cream is practically un-cone-stitutional.

The future leader of the free world is a huge fan of the sweet treat, and he never lets anyone forget it! In his own words, spoken at the headquarters of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream in May 2016, "My name is Joe Biden, and I love ice cream."

"You all think I'm kidding—I'm not," the then-VP added. "I eat more ice cream than three other people you'd like to be with, all at once."

Jeni's happens to be one of Biden's favorite ice cream suppliers, and the love seems to be mutual as the brand is releasing a brand new flavor in his honor: White House Chocolate Chip, which mimics the President-elect's go-to order of a chocolate chip double scoop on a waffle cone.

If that's not enough to convince you of Biden's enthusiasm for ice cream, consider the iconic declaration he made in 2010: "I am a genuine lover of ice cream. I don't drink. I don't smoke. But I eat a lot of ice cream."