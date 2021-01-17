Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

All the Times Joe Biden's Love for Ice Cream Melted Our Hearts

President-Elect Joe Biden loves his ice cream and we've got the pics to prove it.

For President-Elect Joe Biden, a day without ice cream is practically un-cone-stitutional.

The future leader of the free world is a huge fan of the sweet treat, and he never lets anyone forget it! In his own words, spoken at the headquarters of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream in May 2016, "My name is Joe Biden, and I love ice cream."

"You all think I'm kidding—I'm not," the then-VP added. "I eat more ice cream than three other people you'd like to be with, all at once."

Jeni's happens to be one of Biden's favorite ice cream suppliers, and the love seems to be mutual as the brand is releasing a brand new flavor in his honor: White House Chocolate Chip, which mimics the President-elect's go-to order of a chocolate chip double scoop on a waffle cone.

If that's not enough to convince you of Biden's enthusiasm for ice cream, consider the iconic declaration he made in 2010: "I am a genuine lover of ice cream. I don't drink. I don't smoke. But I eat a lot of ice cream."

Yes, he does—and we've got the photos to prove it. 

Keep scrolling to look back at all the times Joe Biden's love for ice cream melted our hearts.

Christina Jamison/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
A Longtime Love

President-Elect Joe Biden's love of ice cream is well-documented, dating back to his time as Vice President. Here, he stops for a treat with none other than Sen. Sherrod Brown's mother, Emily Brown, while campaigning in Ohio in 2008.

Don Ryan/AP/Shutterstock
Sunglasses and a Scoop

Yes, even the Vice President has to pay for ice cream!

Brennan Linsley/AP/Shutterstock
Mid-Bite

Fun, unrelated-to-ice-cream fact: Ray-Ban Aviators have long been Biden's sunglasses of choice.

Aflo/Shutterstock
A Quick Cone

Biden's favorite ice cream flavor? Chocolate chip.

Aflo/Shutterstock
Takeaway Treat

When we said "quick cone," we meant it. Biden took his sweet treat to go after stopping at Annabelle's Natural Ice Cream in Portsmouth, New Hampshire in 2019.

Aflo/Shutterstock
Cheers!

...But not before toasting a few of his fellow ice cream fans.

Keith Srakocic/AP/Shutterstock
Strawberry Switch-Up

Biden appeared to have scored a scoop of strawberry over his usual favorite.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Double Trouble

A stop in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania called for not one, but two delicious desserts.

Christina Jamison/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
On the Move

Biden waves goodbye to Ellen's Homemade Ice Cream in Charleston, West Virginia.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Tonight Show Toast

Jimmy Fallon knew just what his interview with Biden needed.

Tony Dejak/AP/Shutterstock
Dairy King

Sometimes, you just need a simple scoop from Dairy Queen.

Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock
DQ Delight

A milkshake works, too.

Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock
Frozen Fun

Either way, DQ is always well-deserved.

Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock
Cones for Everyone

There's nothing sweeter than sharing.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Sky High Scoop

A day of campaigning calls for a serious scoop of ice cream. This time, Biden was in Monticello, Iowa at the Cone Shoppe.

Brennan Linsley/AP/Shutterstock
A Tiny Tasting

Don't let the small cone fool you—Biden's only testing out different ice cream flavors during a visit to Little Man Ice Cream in Denver, Colorado.

Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Flavorful Fun

Nothing sparks a big smile like a sweet treat.

See, we told you—Biden loves his ice cream!

