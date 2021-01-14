Best Deals From Lululemon's MLK Day Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Let the savings begin!
If improving your fitness regimen is on your new year's resolution list, there's a good chance you'll need stylish leggings, jackets, tops and more to help you look and feel your best when you're getting your sweat on! Thanks to Lululemon, you can now score major savings on their incredible selection of athleisure apparel.
Whether a pair of bold leggings is on your wish list or you need of a yoga mat cover or a sherpa jacket for post-workout comfort, Lululemon has you covered!
See below for our 11 favorite Lululemon sale finds.
Fast and Free Short 10
A flattering biker short is hard to come by these days! However, Lululemon's shorts offer lightweight coverage and a high-waist fit for ultimate comfort.
Pack It Down Jacket Shine
With the temperatures dropping, it's time to stock up on coats that are easy to layer and travel-friendly. This one is a steal!
Time to Restore Tank
We love this style! Not only will this top allow you to run, jump or cycle in comfort, the color is so cute!
Warm Down Crew Crushed Velvet
Velvet is always a good idea! This adorable pullover is perfect for post-workout coziness or just lounging around the house.
Stay Hot Keep Cold Bottle 19oz
Add some color to your workouts! This stainless steel bottle will keep your beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 9 hours. Score!
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28
With slick and low-friction support, you can move as you please in total comfort. Plus, the shine detailing adds a welcome touch of fun to grueling workouts!
Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
This is one of Lululemon's most loved tops! With breathable and seamless construction, you can sweat all you want without your shirt feeling or looking soaked.
Hood Lite Jacket Packable
This water-repellant jacket is great for running or walking when the cold weather starts to kick in.
Fast and Free Tight II 25
Add some fun to your workout with these printed leggings! With lightweight coverage that allows for unrestricted movement, you can run, jump or squat without worry.
The Yoga Mat Bag
For all the yogis who like to tote around their mats in style! This chic cover will help protect your mat from the elements when you're lugging it across town.
Scuba Oversized Sherpa 1/2 Zip
Sherpa is a winter must-have! This oversized jacket is great for staying warm while keeping active.
For more workout essentials, check out Items to Help Ease the Pain of Your New Year Workout Routine!