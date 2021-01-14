Olivia Rodrigo Alludes to Tearful Inspiration Behind "Drivers License"

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

If you weren't already sobbing over Olivia Rodrigo's song, "drivers license," you will now.

The 17 year old revealed to Zane Lowe in a new Apple Music interview that inspiration for the heartbreaking track first struck when she was "literally crying in my living room." She recalled, "I was like driving around my neighborhood actually listening to really sad songs and like crying in the car and I got home and was like, ‘Maybe I'll write a song about this, like crying in the car.' So I just sat down at my piano and plucked out some chords that I liked."

She continued, "It kind of happened that way but it was really like natural and organic, like, very much me writing in the depth of my emotion and I think that's apparent."

The star didn't share why she was crying, but fans suspect they know who may have wronged Olivia.