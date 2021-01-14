Florence Pugh Fires Back at Her Fans "Negatively Bashing" Bella Thorne

Watch : Florence Pugh Defends BF Zach Braff From Age Difference ''Abuse''

Florence Pugh will not stand for cyberbullying.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Oscar nominee and self-described foodie took to Instagram to share her latest homecooked creation. She captioned the post, "Mild chilli tomato sauced ravioli with a white wine, butter and herb poached lobster filling. NAUGHTY."

Beneath the mouthwatering video, many people commented enviously on the Midsommar star's cooking skills. One of which was Bella Thorne, who wrote, "Omg please come over and make food" along with two fire emojis.

Almost immediately, the Disney Channel alum was hit with an onslaught of negative remarks from fellow commenters. However, Florence came to Bella's rescue to stop all the hate.

"@bellathorne to all those negatively trashing Bella, I do not appreciate it or like seeing people being unnecessarily dragged on my page," Florence wrote. "My page has NEVER been about that and I don't like seeing it. I always appreciate your love but not at the cost of bullying someone else. Enjoy the ravioli!"