Lisa Kudrow's Update on the Friends Reunion Is the Most Promising Yet

So no one told us it was going to be this way...but as long as we get a Friends reunion sometime, it's a moo point.

Last February, following months of rumors, HBO Max announced that Friends cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow had signed on to take part in an unscripted reunion special for the hit sitcom, which first aired between 1994 and 2004. However, after the start of the coronavirus pandemic last March, production of the anticipated project got delayed, and in November, Perry said the reunion was postponed to March 2021.

On an episode of Rob Lowe's podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe, released on Thursday, Jan. 14, Kudrow gave an update on the production plans.

"We're going to shoot that in the spring," she said. "Early spring."

The actress added, "I pre-shot something for it already. So we're definitely doing it because I already shot a little something."

Kudrow also offered a few details about the anticipated reunion, reiterating, "It's not a reboot."