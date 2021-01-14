Hadid Family FarmRebel WilsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

Pregnant Influencer Emily Mitchell's Cause of Death Revealed

Influencer Emily Mitchell, 36, who founded the blog The Hidden Way, died unexpectedly last year just three days before Christmas.

By Kaitlin Reilly Jan 14, 2021 7:24 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: Pregnant Influencer Emily Mitchell Dead at 36

Emily Mitchell's family has found some closure following her sudden passing at age 36.

Two weeks after the pregnant influencer—she founded the popular Instagram account and blog The Hidden Way—became unresponsive during breakfast, her cause of death has been revealed.

"A few days ago we learned from the state Medical Examiners Office that the official cause of death was a pulmonary embolism," her husband Joseph Mitchell wrote on the family's GoFundMe reads. "Although it is challenging to wrap our heads around how this could have happened, we know all first responders and medical personnel did everything they could to help, and therefore we are certain that it was simply her time; the Lord was calling her home."

The family also thanked people for their support during this difficult time. "The children and I are so thankful for the outpouring of love and support in the wake of the sudden passing on of our beloved Emily and baby Joey," the page reads. "Words can't describe how meaningful your words, gestures, expressions, and encouragement have been to us."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

Emily, who had home schooled her four children, announced in November she was pregnant with a baby she named Joey. Her last post on Instagram talked about the stigma around different methods of delivery, as she had previously detailed her plans to have a c-section.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Survivor's Angie Jakusz Dead at 40

2

The Masked Dancer Just Shocked Us All With the Moth Reveal

3

Michael Phelps' Wife Nicole Worries About Losing Him to Depression

"However your baby gets here, just know YOUR EXPERIENCE is valid and worthy. YOU are no less a mother if you needed emergency medical intervention, had a planned c-section, or an epidural," she wrote. "You aren't a ‘better' mother if you had a home birth or an unmedicated vaginal birth. And if you grew your brood through adoption or surrogacy or family blending? Those are YOUR babies and YOU SIT PROUDLY at the table of motherhood.⁣"

Trending Stories

1

Survivor's Angie Jakusz Dead at 40

2

The Masked Dancer Just Shocked Us All With the Moth Reveal

3

Michael Phelps' Wife Nicole Worries About Losing Him to Depression

4

Nicole Richie Posts Rare Pic of Daughter Harlow on Her 13th Birthday

5

Chrissy Teigen's New Tattoo Tribute to John Legend Is Her Most Daring

Latest News

Why Lindsey Vonn's The Pack Was Really Canceled

Pregnant Influencer Emily Mitchell's Cause of Death Revealed

Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Reveal Sex of First Baby

Kate Hudson Reflects on "Challenging" Family Relationships

See Jennifer Garner's Response to a Bikini-Clad Influencer in the Snow

Lily Allen Recalls Battling Addiction and Debating Doing Heroin

Exclusive

Oxygen's Framed By the Killer Teases Murder, a Sex Cult & More