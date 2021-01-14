Kate Hudson Reflects on "Challenging" Family Relationships: "Estrangement Is Real"

Watch : Kate Hudson Opens Up About "Challenging" Family Relationships

If you ask Kate Hudson, family is everything.

It's no secret that the actress has an incredible bond with her inner circle including mom Goldie Hawn and brother Oliver Hudson. In fact, Kate and Oliver recently made headlines after discussing family dynamics—and their estranged father Bill Hudson—on the Jan. 8 episode of their Sibling Revelry podcast.

"We're sitting here like we have the best family, like we're so great. And yet, we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings," the Almost Famous star explained to her older brother. "So I've been thinking about the Hudsons. Thinking it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit."

While Kate has yet to talk to her biological father's children since the podcast aired, she opened up about her mindset during an appearance on Today.

"I didn't realize that was going to get that much pickup, but I was talking about that with Oliver," she shared with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Thursday, Jan. 14. "We talk about how close we all are, and then it kind of hit me, like, we don't talk to our other siblings, we should probably give them a call."