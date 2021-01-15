Hadid Family FarmRebel WilsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

Every Time Birthday Girl Chicago West Stole Our Hearts

Happy birthday, Chicago West!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter turns three today, Friday, Jan. 15, and we're celebrating by reminiscing on all the times the adorable toddler stole our hearts. 

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans may recall, Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago—sibling to North West, 7, Saint West, 5 and Psalm West, 20 months—via surrogate in January 2018. The couple publicly revealed her name shortly after she was born, though it wasn't until season 15 of KUWTK that Kim explained just how meaningful it really is. "Everyone asks me where we came up with that," she said on the E! show. "Kanye's originally from Chicago and the city is really connected to his memory of his mom and, so, we went with Chicago." 

About a month after fans learned her name, Chi made her first official appearance in a video Kylie Jenner shared to announce the birth of her and Travis Scott's own baby girl, Stormi Webster.

photos
The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments

Since then, Kim and Kanye have both shared a number of updates on Chicago's life. It's clear that the three-year-old superstar loves hanging out with her many cousins, dressing up as a princess and petting dogs even if they're nearly twice her size.

See all of the photo proof in honor of Chicago's birthday by scrolling through the below gallery! Then, make sure you're caught up with past seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Peacock before the final season of KUWTK on E!.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Baby Bro

Chicago West and Psalm West all bundled up in Dec. 2020.

 

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Dream!

Kim wished Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream a happy birthday with this sweet photo and even sweeter caption. "My little baby Dream," the KUWTK star wrote. "You are such a light! You are the best friend my babies could ever ask for! I love you so so much!!!"

Instagram
Chicago & Dream

Cousins make the best of friends.

Instagram
Matching Siblings

"These Two," Kim wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2020, "Are Best Friends For Life."

Instagram
Silly Sisters

North West attempts to teach Chicago an important life skill: how to make a peace sign!

Instagram
Got Your Back

What's better than an impromptu photoshoot with your big sister?

Instagram
"Now, a Serious One..."

The West girls looking gorgeous.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Princess Chi!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Cheesin'

"How did I get so lucky?!?!?!" Kim captioned a number of snapshots of her kiddos in Sept. 2020.

Instagram
Yum!

Chi in August—or as Kim put it, "Every Day Mood."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
All Smiles

One of the many pics from the photoshoot Kim said her daughters wanted to do while sitting on a random rail.

Instagram
Mom and Daughter

Chicago loves her momma—and her princess dresses!

Instagram
Scootin' Along

Kanye shared this sweet scooter snapshot of Chi over the summer.

Instagram
Best Aunt Ever

"Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite..." the Poosh founder captioned this Insta snapshot.

Instagram
Take Two

A hard-to-beat backdrop and quality family time? Priceless.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Passing the Time With Some 'Toons

Chicago and North catch up on some TV with their dad in May 2020.

Instagram
Nap Time

Night, night Chi.

Instagram
Fashion Game Strong

Chi tries on mommy's heels and Fendi purse in Kim's adorable Instagram stories

Instagram
Play Time

Kim shared this photo of Chicago hard at work with building blocks in April 2020.

Instagram
Pink Lady

Chicago also revealed her favorite color is—you guessed it!—pink.

Instagram
Girl's Best Friend

Chicago West isn't afraid of a four-legged dog—even if they are bigger in size.

Instagram
Furry Friends

"My Chi girl loves doggies!!!" Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram when documenting her daughter's new pal.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
World Traveler

"Chicago in Tokyo"

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Big Sister

"My heart!"

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Close-Up

Chicago is rocking these shades! "Chi Chi," her mom captioned the photo.

Instagram
Pick-Me-Up

Penelope gives her cousin a lift in this adorable snapshot. "heart explosion," Kourtney Kardashian wrote on IG.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Coming Through!

Make way for Chicago! Alongside an adorable snapshot of her 1-year-old in action, Kim wrote, "My Chi Chi."

Instagram
Bahamas

"Me and my Chi Chi," Kim captioned the mother-daughter photo. 

Instagram
Kisses

Kim and Chicago are too sweet in this snapshot from their recent vacation!

Instagram
Over There!

Chicago has her sights set on something across the beach!

photos
View More Photos From Chicago West's Cutest Pics

