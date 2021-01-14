Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Kardashian Channels Wonder Woman in Adorable New Photo

Watch : Rob Kardashian's Sweet 4th Birthday Tribute to Dream

Rob Kardashian is a super dad to the little superheroine in his life, his daughter Dream Kardashian.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on Instagram page a photo of the 4-year-old girl smiling while bearing face paint markings on her forehead resembling the DC character's vintage comic book-style gold and red headband. Dream also sports blue eye shadow and a pink furry wrap coat.

Alongside the cute pic, Rob wrote, "My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is."

The reality star posted his pic weeks after the release of Wonder Woman 1984, the second standalone Wonder Woman film to star Gal Gadot as the main star. Her character sports an updated version of the iconic headband.

Rob, who rarely appears on Keeping Up With the Kardashians or in public, occasionally shares photos and videos of his little girl on social media. Two days after Thanksgiving last November, he posted a pic of Dream in her pajamas, writing, "Thankful everyday." Earlier that month, Rob paid tribute to his daughter on her birthday, writing, "Happy Birthday my baby!!!! 4 years olddddd woohoo ‼️"