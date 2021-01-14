Hadid Family FarmRebel WilsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

Patrick Dempsey Shares New Details on Enchanted Sequel Disenchanted

Patrick Dempsey recently dropped a hint about the timeline for Enchanted sequel Disenchanted. Keep scrolling for the exciting news on the actor’s return.

Patrick Dempsey is ready to become prince charming once again.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, during a segment with Good Morning America, the Grey's Anatomy star revealed that he's currently prepping for the film Disenchanted, the highly-anticipated sequel to the popular 2007 film Enchanted.

"I just got this script for the second movie," the actor shared, "and then I'm starting to go through and get notes together."

He also hinted, "There's talk that we'll start shooting that in the spring," so fans of all ages have time to watch the magical love story all over again on Disney+.

As romantic-comedy lovers may recall, the children's movie is about a fairy-tale character named Giselle, portrayed by Amy Adams, being sent away to the magical land of New York City as punishment an evil queen (Susan Sarandon). There, she meets the divorced lawyer and single father (Dempsey) and creates a lot of chaos for him before falling in love and making him believe in love again.

 

On GMA, Dempsey called his co-star "amazing" and added, "it was a fun project to be a part of."

The sequel was officially announced back in December by Disney Studios' President of Production Sean Bailey during the Disney Investor Day conference. The director is set to be Adam Shankman, who is also creating the sequel to the cult classic Hocus Pocus.

This begs to question the timeline for Disenchanted, but Dempsey's latest confirmation could provide a boost of excitement.

James Marsden will also be joining Dempsey, Adams and Sarandon, reprising his role as hopelessly chivalrous Prince Edward.

