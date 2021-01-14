Hadid Family FarmRebel WilsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

Why Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez "Haven't Really Talked" About Wedding Plans

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were looking forward to tying the knot in Italy in 2020—until the coronavirus pandemic hit. Read on for the performer's outlook on their wedding plans now.

By Samantha Schnurr Jan 14, 2021 5:16 PMTags
Jennifer LopezWeddingsAlex RodriguezCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Officially Postpone Wedding

While Alex Rodriguez has Jennifer Lopez's love, a wedding may take much longer. 

After years of dating, the baseball star got down on one knee in March 2019 and popped the big question to the triple threat. The following March, however, the world was locked down as the coronavirus pandemic was raging, unexpectedly bringing everyone's daily life to a standstill. While the historic pandemic has had a far graver impact on many lives, for Lopez, it has kept dream wedding plans as, well, a dream. 

As E! News previously reported, she and Rodriguez had originally planned to tie the knot in Italy in 2020, but had since postponed their nuptials. In a new interview with Elle, which features the Hustlers star on the cover of its February 2021 issue, Lopez shared where those plans currently stand. 

"We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that," she told Elle. "We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it." 

photos
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

But, don't worry. "There's no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it," she noted. "We just have to wait to see where the world lands."

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

In the meantime, Lopez's next stop is the nation's capital. As E! News exclusively announced, she is slated to perform at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. 

The "In the Morning" singer will join fellow superstar Lady Gaga, who is scheduled to perform the National Anthem during the event. The star-studded performances won't end there, though, as Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and R&B singer Ant Clemons have also been announced as part of the "Celebrating America" special hosted by Tom Hanks that will air at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Inauguration Day. 

Trending Stories

1

Survivor's Angie Jakusz Dead at 40

2

The Masked Dancer Just Shocked Us All With the Moth Reveal

3

Michael Phelps' Wife Nicole Worries About Losing Him to Depression

4

Nicole Richie Posts Rare Pic of Daughter Harlow on Her 13th Birthday

5

Christina Anstead Unveils Dramatic Tattoo Amid Ant Anstead Divorce

Latest News

Exclusive

Dr. Pimple Popper's Sandra Lee Shares Her "Pandemic Peel"

Patrick Dempsey Teases Return to Enchanted Sequel

Exclusive

Tristan "Mack" Wilds Marries Christina Hammond in Intimate Ceremony

The Princess Diaries Cast: Where Are the Stars Now?

Jennifer Lopez Sheds Light on Her Wedding Plans With Alex Rodriguez

Exclusive

See Southern Charm's Shep & Leva Clash Over Kathryn Controversy

Exclusive

Elizabeth Smart Opens Up About Sharing Kidnapping Story With Her Kids