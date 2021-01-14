Kate Winslet Recalls Feeling "Bullied" Amid Titanic Fame

Watch : Kate Winslet Sets Record Straight About Vacationing With Leo

Following the titanic success of Titanic, Kate Winslet discovered the dark side of fame: Public scrutiny.

In an interview with Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, released on Thursday, Jan. 14, the actress recalled seeing "cars and cars full of British tabloid photographers" parked outside her home in England after she found fame as the lead actress of the 1997 film at age 21.

"I was subject to a quite lot of personal physical scrutiny and I was criticized a lot and the British press were actually quite unkind to me," Winslet said. "I felt quite bullied, if I'm honest. I remember just thinking, OK, well, this is horrible and I hope it passes. And it did definitely pass, but it made me realize that if that's what being famous was, I was not ready to be famous, thank you. Definitely not."

The actress said "all of that stuff evaporated a bit" after she became a mother. She gave birth to her daughter Mia, the eldest of her three children, in 2000. But three years later, Winslet and her family left the United Kingdom and moved to New York City, partially due to her then-husband Sam Mendes' directing gigs and also because, as she told Index magazine in 2004, "I couldn't cope with the press situation there anymore." The actress has since returned to her native England, where she maintains a home on its southern coast.