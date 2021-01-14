Rebel WilsonMichael PhelpsKardashiansPhotosVideos

Watch Paula Abdul Hilariously Fail to Name Any American Idol Reboot Winners

During a shady segment on Watch What Happens Live, Paula Abdul struggled to name a winner of American Idol since she left the show.

By Mona Thomas Jan 14, 2021 1:51 PMTags
American IdolPaula AbdulCelebritiesWatch What Happens Live
Too many shows, not enough time, just ask Paula Abdul.

During a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the former American Idol judge participated in a segment titled "Shady Skat Cat," during which she answered questions from an animated cat.

When Paula, who departed the show in 2009, was asked if she could name one of the American Idol winners from the ABC reboot, the legendary choreographer shook her head, "I can't, I'm sorry. I can't."

Host Andy Cohen went on to ask why the show—which will premiere its 19th season in February with judges Katy PerryLuke Bryan and Lionel Richie—is still going on.

"Kind of seemed like the heyday is over, don't you think?" Andy probed, to which the "Straight Up" singer replied with a smile. "Well there was nothing like the original cast," she noted. "I mean it was such an incredible show and it changed the trajectory of everyone's lives and careers and television."

The star, who hosted the iconic show for its first eight seasons, clarified that she just hasn't "had time to catch up" before praising the new hosts of the show. "But I love Katy," Paula added. "I love Luke and I love Lionel."

 

Skat Cat also asked the singer-songwriter what she thought of Ellen Degeneres replacing her after she left Idol. "First of all I was ready to leave so I had already made peace wit that and I thought Ellen would be great, I really did," she shared. "Her perspective was just of a fan, a regular person in the audience watching and I thought she did a good job."

Since Paula's judging days of Idol, she lent her expertise to other successful competition shows including The X Factor, So You Think You Can Dance and The Masked Singer.

More recently, she was headlining a Las Vegas residency show, Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl, which paused performances given the current ongoing pandemic. In regard to if she'll head back to the stage, Paula revealed, "When it all starts up again, they figure out a way to make it safe, yes."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

