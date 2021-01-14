Elizabeth Smart Opens Up About Sharing Her Kidnapping Story With Her Children

Watch : Elizabeth Smart Never Wants to Watch Her Movie Again

Elizabeth Smart is still figuring out how to tell her children about her harrowing past.

The 33-year-old author and activist recently expanded her résumé in a surprising way, as she was revealed as the latest castoff on Fox's The Masked Dancer on Wednesday, Jan. 13. In an exclusive interview pegged to her appearance as Miss Moth on the competition series, the mother of three tells E! News that she has slowly started opening up about her abduction as a teen with her oldest child, 5-year-old daughter Chloé.

"Even now, she has begun to sort of ask questions," Elizabeth says. "Occasionally, I'm doing a presentation or I'm on a Zoom call, and she doesn't understand. So she asked me, 'Why?' And as her questions come up, that is how I gauge how much to tell my daughter."

She continues, "With all my children, really, I certainly never want to hide what happened in the past, because every single one of us has a past. Every single one of us has had something happen in our lives. It's unrealistic to think that we will all just have a perfect life. We will all face hardships and struggles, in whatever form that may be, and so I have begun to speak to her as she asked questions. But with that being said, it's not all at once. And it's age-appropriate, to the best of my ability."