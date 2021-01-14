Survivor's Angie Jakusz Dead at 40

Watch : Jeff Probst Explains New Twists Before "Survivor: Winners at War"

Survivor: Palau contestant Angie Jakusz has died at the age of 40.

According to an obituary, the reality star, whose real name is Cassandra Anne Jakusz, died on Friday, Jan. 8 at the age of 40.

Angie's cause of death hasn't been revealed, but a Survivor fan blog reported three years ago that she was fighting a rare form of cancer.

Fans of Survivor became familiar with the reality star on season 10 of the series. During her time on the show, Angie was a member of the Ulong tribe. However, she was known to be very independent, earning herself the nickname "No Fun Angie."

After being voted off the island on day 12, she returned to New Orleans, where she continued to pursue numerous hobbies. The obituary describes, "Angie was an incredibly passionate person with an extraordinary lust for life. Whether she was sewing, painting, drawing, doing nail art or makeup, costuming, reading, snorkeling, scuba diving, traveling or just raising hell, she did it lovingly and with laser precision."