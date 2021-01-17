How Jonathan Scott Became Zooey Deschanel's MVP

Watch : What's Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Couple Name?

For someone who's created a career—an entire multimillion-dollar brand, really—out of refurbishing fixer-uppers, Jonathan Scott wasn't entirely prepared for his future to arrive in an already perfect package.

And yet, somehow, 17 months into his romance with Zooey Deschanel, the HGTV personality is still marveling at all of the boxes she manages to tick. "She's a very considerate person, and that's what I'm looking for," he told People last January. "I had said before that the most important thing for me was a sense of humor. But you have to be kind, and she definitely is." Plus, as he told the mag, "She's smarter than me, she's funnier than me, and she's cuter than me!"

So there's that.

While quarantined together in her hometown of Los Angeles, the 42-year-old also learned Zooey was an accomplished chef in addition to her skills as an actress and singer, the New Girl alum often dipping into her garden of tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchinis and kale to whip up vegetarian fare before helming the piano for a singalong session. And there was the time she gave him a trim and root touch-up "better than I think the salon could do."