Lana Condor Shares the Neutrogena Products She’ll Love Always and Forever

During quarantine, Condor has spent quality time hangin' with her boyfriend Anthony De La Torre in Seattle, where she moved not too long ago.

"My boyfriend and I recently downloaded the Calm app because we're trying really hard to cultivate a proper bedtime routine, which is really hard in quarantine, because what is time, you know? " she says. "You can listen to Matthew McConaughey read you a bedtime story. If that isn't self care, I don't know what is. Literally we lay there in bed, and we just listened to him lull us to sleep. That's everything! Who knew? Matthew McConaughey, in our own bedroom!"

She also keeps up with her To All the Boys cast-mates.

"[Noah Centineo and I] worked together for Black Lives Matter and we did this full fundraiser," she says. "It was really cool to work with him in a different capacity that wasn't just our project. I felt like I learned so many new things about Noah that I never knew like I feel like I know his heart pretty well. And I know his mind pretty well, but this year I feel like I understand him even better, which is really cool."

As for the Feb. 12 release of To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, Condor has mixed feelings.

"I think the cast is what I'm going to miss the most," she shares. "And I'm not ready to say goodbye to it, like I haven't processed it at all. Not at all. The moment I see it on Netflix, don't expect to hear from me. I will be crying in my closet on the floor for hours."