Save Up to 80% On Perfect Valentine's Day Gifts at Nordstrom Rack

From robes, lace underwear, jewelry and fragrance, Nordstrom Rack has you covered for V-Day!

By Emily Spain Jan 14, 2021 1:07 AMTags
Life/StyleValentine's DayShoppingShop With E!Shop Affordable FindsShop Fashion
E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack Valentine's Day gift guideE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's never too early to start thinking about V-Day!

Thanks to great deals at Nordstrom Rack, you and your significant other can start the fun early. From cozy robes and lingerie sets to meaningful jewelry and sophisticated fragrances, prepping for the big day has never been easier or more affordable. 

Our favorite? This beautiful Gorjana heart pendant.

To shop our 11 favorite items from Nordstrom Rack's Valentine's Day Shop, keep scrolling!

read
Don't Miss Out On Ulta's Love Your Skin Event: Take 50% Off Eve Lom, Perricone MD And More

Flora Nikrooz Sleepwear Blythe Embroidered Wrap Robe

A satin robe is a must for anytime of the year but especially Cupid's big day! The delicate embroidery detail is so lovely, too.

$68
$19-$30
Nordstrom Rack

Honeydew Intimates Lace Brief Cut Thong - Pack of 3

We love Honeydew thongs especially when they're on sale! This 3-Pack of thongs come in great everyday colors so you can wear them past Valentine's Day.

$39
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Sundry Heart Print Sweatpants

Ok these pants are too darn cute! Sundry sweatpants have gotten us through quarantine thanks to their cozy fabric and elastic waistbands. 

$148
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Polo Ralph Lauren Microfiber Robe

This plush robe is great for binge watching Netflix shows and staying warm post-shower!

$90
Nordstrom Rack

DKNY Lace Teddy Romper

Spice things up with this gorgeous pink one-piece! With mesh construction and adjustable elastic shoulder straps, you're sure to feel comfortable and confident with each wear.

$62
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Gorjana Enamel Heart Coin Pendant Necklace

Gift yourself or the woman in your life this heart pendant! Not only is it a great layering piece, it also makes a thoughtful gift.

$60
$28
Nordstrom Rack

Sundry Heart Raglan Sweatshirt

Get in the spirit with this cozy sweatshirt adorned with colorful hearts! It's lightweight and can be dressed up or down.

$148
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Nest Fragrances Pineapple & Driftwood Diffuser

Just because you can't travel to a tropical destination for V-Day, it doesn't mean you can't bring the vacation to you! This diffuser will make any room smell like a tropical beach.

$52
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Kendra Scott 14K Gold Plated Edie Cuff Bracelet

This 14K gold plated bracelet is perfect for everyday wear and will complete any arm candy stack.

$55
$23
Nordstrom Rack

Kenneth Cole Vintage Black Eau de Toilette Spray

This men's fragrance features delicious smelling notes like dewy greens, icy tequila accord, lavender buds, oak and sandalwood.

$78
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Bulova Men's Quartz Leather Strap Watch

This sleek watch makes for an endearing gift. And it's water-resistant, too!

$275
$80
Nordstrom Rack

For more Nordstrom Rack steals and deals, check out the Barefoot Dreams Blankets On Sale for $50 at Nordstrom Rack!

