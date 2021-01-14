Armie Hammer Breaks His Silence on "Vicious" Claims Amid Instagram Message Scandal

Watch : Armie Hammer's Alleged Strange DMs Leaked?!

Armie Hammer is speaking out.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Rebecca actor broke his silence about an ongoing social media scandal, in which he's been accused of sending unverified private messages that include mention of sexual acts and other fantasies. The 34-year-old star also revealed that he will no longer co-star alongside Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding.

"I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Armie tells E! News in a statement. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

A production spokesperson for Shotgun Wedding adds in a separate statement, "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

J.Lo has yet to publicly comment on Armie's departure. According to Deadline, the Hollywood stars were slated to play a couple who plans the ultimate destination wedding, however, their trip takes a turn for the worse.