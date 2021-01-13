Kim Zolciak Says She's "Very Stressed" After Brielle Biermann Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Watch : Selena Gomez Slams Facebook for Coronavirus Misinformation

Kim Zolciak could use a glass of wine after taking care of daughter Brielle Biermann, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the 23-year-old reality star's Wednesday, Jan. 13 Instagram Story, she's had the coronavirus for some time now, but is on the mend. "I've had COVID (still recovering but I'm doing good today!!) so today is the day I've worn makeup," Brielle wrote. "Still quarantining (in the salon LOL) but have Zoom meetings all day."

The Don't Be Tardy star added that quarantining from her family has not been fun in the slightest. She said in a video, "I've been beyond bored for awhile so if anybody has any suggestions on what to watch on Hulu or Netflix, please let me know because I am running out of things to do up here in the salon. Very bored."

It's not all bad though. Brielle remarked that her step-father Kroy Biermann has been the ultimate nurse—or should we say delivery man? "Shout out to Kroy, who has been delivering me my necessities at the stairs," she shared. "He has been delivering all my clothes and food. He even brought me milk and cookies the other night."