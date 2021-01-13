Riz Ahmed Reveals Why He Won't Disclose His Wife's Name After Secret Wedding

Riz Ahmed is officially off the market!

Sadly, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. The British actor recently revealed that he's not only taken, but he's a married man. That's right, The Night Of alum secretly tied the knot with a mystery woman.

Earlier this week, the 38-year-old star accidentally spilled the beans about his love life during an interview on Louis Theroux's Grounded podcast.

When discussing his living situation, Riz explained that he decided to stay in California after shooting a project in late 2020 because his "wife's family" is from the Bay Area.

After sharing the news, the podcast host said he "didn't realize" the actor got hitched.

"It's the first time I've ever mentioned it in an interview. So, congratulations on this incredibly exciting scoop," Riz replied, noting that he hasn't been married "very long."

As for details on his wedding day and who's the lucky bride? Riz is keeping his lips sealed.