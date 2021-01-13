Watch Jon Gosselin’s Message to His Estranged Kids After His Battle With Coronavirus

Watch : Jon Gosselin Admits He Almost Died From COVID-19

Jon Gosselin has hope for the future of his family after he was hospitalized with a severe case of the coronavirus.

In a new interview on The Dr. Oz Show, which airs Thursday, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star spoke about his battle with COVID-19. He told Dr. Mehmet Oz that the daughter of his girlfriend Colleen Conrad, Jordan, took him to the hospital when his fever reached 104.8 degrees.

"I was in a wheelchair. I had to wait in the ER," Jon explained. "It was packed, like the hospital was full, and then they put me on a gurney and put me in the hallway in the waiting room, so I could get a temporary room, and then once they evaluated me and once they drew my blood and did all my blood work, all of a sudden I'm getting antibiotics, steroids, and a plasma antibody transfusion for COVID. It happened really fast."