Bubba Wallace Reflects on His Fight for Change in NASCAR: "I Pissed a Lot of People Off"

Watch : NASCAR Drivers Stand With Bubba Wallace After Noose Found in Stall

Taking the time to reflect.

Widespread protests against police brutality and racial injustice turned the Black Lives Matter movement into an international phenomenon in 2020, forcing a broad range of industries—perhaps, most notably, the sports world—to face an unprecedented reckoning as Black athletes in the NBA, NFL, MLS and other leagues made their voices heard and demanded change.

Take, for example, Bubba Wallace, who E!'s Justin Sylvester caught up with on the latest episode of Just the Sip. The only Black driver in NASCAR's top tier, Bubba called on the stock car racing company to ban the Confederate flag from official events, citing its ties to the South's history of slavery and segregation.

NASCAR ultimately heeded his and other racers' request, but as Bubba explained on the podcast on Wednesday, Jan. 13, the new rule was met with backlash, some of which was directed at him.

"I pissed a lot of people off," the 27-year-old driver told Justin.