Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Speculation About Replacing Kim Cattrall in SATC Revival Series

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms No Samantha Replacement

Will there be a fab four on the Sex and the City revival amid Kim Cattrall's absence? As of now, in the famed words of Mr. Big, "Abso-f--king-lutely"...not.

On Sunday, Jan. 10, it was revealed that the HBO Max sequel series, titled And Just Like That, was in the works and three of the four original stars, lead actress Sarah Jessica Parker, plus Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, would reprise their characters of Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively.

Notably absent was Cattrall, who played the fourth member of their quartet, fan-favorite Samantha Jones, on the hit show, which aired between 1998 and 2004, and its two movie sequels. In the past, she famously feuded with Parker and ruled out a return for a potential third film. As a result of her absence from And Just Like That, fans can't help but wonder: Will Samantha be replaced?

"It's not quite as black and white as that. We're not looking to create a fourth character, Parker told a cameraman in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 13, when asked if the search for a fourth cast member for the new series had begun.

She added, "We have New York City as a fourth character. There'll be lots of interesting new characters that we're excited about."