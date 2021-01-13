Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Speculation About Replacing Kim Cattrall in SATC Revival Series

Will there be a fab four on the Sex and the City revival amid Kim Cattrall's absence? As of now, in the famed words of Mr. Big, "Abso-f--king-lutely"...not.
On Sunday, Jan. 10, it was revealed that the HBO Max sequel series, titled And Just Like That, was in the works and three of the four original stars, lead actress Sarah Jessica Parker, plus Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, would reprise their characters of Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively.
Notably absent was Cattrall, who played the fourth member of their quartet, fan-favorite Samantha Jones, on the hit show, which aired between 1998 and 2004, and its two movie sequels. In the past, she famously feuded with Parker and ruled out a return for a potential third film. As a result of her absence from And Just Like That, fans can't help but wonder: Will Samantha be replaced?
"It's not quite as black and white as that. We're not looking to create a fourth character, Parker told a cameraman in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 13, when asked if the search for a fourth cast member for the new series had begun.
She added, "We have New York City as a fourth character. There'll be lots of interesting new characters that we're excited about."
Following news of the revival, Parker, 55, confirmed that Cattrall would not be a part of the new series, saying on Instagram in response to a fan's comment that they will "miss" the actress and her character.
She also told a fan, "No, I don't dislike her," referring to Cattrall. "I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."
Cattrall, 64, has not commented about And Just Like That but did "like" another fan's tweet, which read, "I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall."
Parker, who wore a mask as she spoke outside one of her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boutiques on Wednesday, also said she was looking forward to shooting the new series with her co-stars in the city that "they love" and that's "able to support artists and culture and institutions that have been closed down" amid the coronavirus pandemic.
And Just Like That is named after one of Carrie's recurring quotes from her inner monologue. HBO Max said in its announcement that the new series "will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."
The streaming network has ordered 10 half-hour episodes of And Just Like That and the series is set to begin production in New York City in late spring. No release date has been announced.