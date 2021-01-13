Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's Nicknames for Each Other Aren't What You’d Expect

Watch : Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Make Relationship IG Official

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are deep in the honeymoon phase.

While some couples choose the typical terms of endearment, like babe or boo, these two took a more literal approach to the term "pet names," because it turns out the Creed actor refers to Lori as his "turtle."

his nickname for Lori in the comment section of her latest Instagram post, which features the bustier-clad starlet playing with cake in honor of her 24th birthday. He wrote under the sexy photos, "Gimmie!! Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!"

Lori responded with her own lovey-dovey name for Michael, writing, "Thank you nugget."

The actor didn't just shower the birthday girl with compliments, he also bought her dozens of white roses in honor of the big day. She shared a video of the flowers to her Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you baby."