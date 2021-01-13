Rebel WilsonMichael PhelpsKardashiansPhotosVideos

Noah Centineo Says Fans Followed Him Home After Tracking His Flight

In a recent interview with Noah Centineo, the star shared one of his more wild fan stories. Keep scrolling to read how he handled things.

With To All The Boys I've Ever Loved being one of Netflix's biggest movie franchises, it makes sense why some fans find themselves in a frenzy in the presence of Noah Centineo.

 In a GQ interview, published on Wednesday, Jan. 13, the 24-year-old teen heartthrob shared an outrageous story of fans following him to the airport shortly after the release of the 2018 film. 

He recalled at the time feeling as though someone was standing a bit too close to him, even for pre-COVID standards. Politely, the actor turned and asked the man how his flight was, to which the stranger replied, "Oh, no, we didn't fly. We came here for you."

Apparently, a group of five fans tracked his flight and caught up with the star at the airport—which is startling enough—but then the cluster attempted to follow Noah to his home!

Luckily for The Perfect Date star, his driver had experience with rowdy fans. He explained, "He goes, ‘Don't worry, I've driven Angeline Jolie. I know how to do this." Thinking back, he added, "I got lucky."

With the newest addition to the All The Boys universe hitting Netflix next month, hopefully the star now has the proper precautions in place! 

Netflix released the trailer for the third and final installment To All the Boys: Always and Forever, and, of course, Noah will be reprising his role as Lara Jean's boyfriend Peter K.

Netflix

In the new movie, the head-over-heels in love teen couple pick up where they left off in their senior year of high school and tackle the big question… "What's next?"

Catch Noah in the new Netflix original, which will start streaming on Feb. 12. 

