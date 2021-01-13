Brian Austin Green Reveals How His Romance With "Amazing" Sharna Burgess Began

Watch : Brian Austin Green Credits Megan Fox for His "Self-Worth"

Best blind date ever?

In a Jan. 13 interview with KTLA, Brian Austin Green opened up about his new relationship with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, who posted a photo from the pair's trip to Hawaii on her Instagram just one day earlier.

Brian gushed in the interview, "She's pretty amazing." He then confirmed that the two met when they were set up on a blind date by his business manager.

"It was nothing I was completely open to at the time, but it worked out pretty well," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared. "It's working out pretty well so far."

When asked what it was like to date during the coronavirus pandemic—currently, typical date night spots like restaurants and movie theaters are shut down in Brian's home of Los Angeles—the actor admitted it was a little tricky.

"Doing any of that during this pandemic is different. I think it helps people talk a little bit more, and connect a little bit more because you don't have the physical ways of doing it. You don't have places to go, the distractions," he explained. "It helps focus the situation a little more, which I think was really happy. Shar was completely open to it, and so was I, so it's been a good situation so far."