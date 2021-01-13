Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Reach Divorce Settlement

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy are moving on. E! News has learned that the former couple has reached a settlement in their divorce.
The news comes eight months after fans first learned about the split. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the 34-year-old fashion designer signed a petition to divorce the 51-year-old banker in April 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic led to a delay.
As a result, Mary-Kate requested an emergency order to end the marriage, alleging that Olivier terminated the lease on their New York City home and expected her to move out in the middle of the pandemic.
"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home that we have lived in," she stated in a copy of the affidavit obtained by People, "and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well."
However, the request was denied in mid-May, with a New York courts spokesperson telling E! News that only "essential, emergency" filings were being accepted at that point. But by the end of that month, the Full House alum was able to officially file for divorce and her summons and complaint were accepted and processed by the Manhattan County clerk.
While neither star has publicly commented on what led to the split, a source close to Mary-Kate indicated to E! News that the two had their differences.
"Mary-Kate started coming around to the idea of having a baby and thinking about it seriously," the source said in May. "But Olivier was a closed book on that subject and was opposed to the idea. He felt like he had closed that chapter of his life and didn't want to go back. She didn't like the idea of not even being able to explore the possibility."
However, this may not have been the only topic on which they didn't see eye to eye. A source close to Mary-Kate claimed Olivier was "very social" and that he "loves attending events and being with people." Meanwhile, this insider said Mary-Kate is "more of a homebody and likes to be with the friends she is closest to."
"She doesn't need to be out on the social circuit," the source added. "She's very focused on work and her brand. That's more of a priority and they weren't in line on that."
During this time, the former actress was able to lean on her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, for support. In fact, the siblings were spotted hanging out in New York last month.
Mary-Kate and Olivier wed in an intimate ceremony back in 2015. While this was Mary-Kate's first marriage, it was Olivier's second. He was previously married to Charlotte Bernard, with whom he shares two adult children.