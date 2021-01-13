Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

Insecure To End After Season 5 on HBO

Insecure will say goodbye after its upcoming fifth season on HBO, which is scheduled to air later in 2021.

By Lauren Piester Jan 13, 2021 8:01 PMTags
TVCelebritiesIssa RaeEntertainment
Watch: Issa Rae Says It's "Going Down" in "The Photograph" & "Insecure"

The end is near for Insecure

The critically acclaimed HBO comedy is coming to an end after its fifth season, which is about to go into production and will likely air later in 2021. The series was quickly renewed for a fifth season while the fourth season was still airing in May 2020. 

Issa Rae, star and co-creator, tweeted the news on Wednesday. 

"Very excited to film our fifth and final season!" she wrote. "We couldn't have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of HBO. See y'all soon!" 

In a statement to Deadline, she explained that she and co-executive producer Prentice Penny "always planned to tell this story through five seasons," while Penny joked on Twitter that this fifth season might be more than anyone bargained for.

"We always wanted to do five seasons and feel blessed to have done it," he wrote. "As a parting gift, we are doing 150 episodes this season!" 

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

The Emmy-nominated series also stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson and Alexander Hodge

Trending Stories

1

Survivor's Angie Jakusz Dead at 40

2

See Jennifer Garner's Response to a Bikini-Clad Influencer in the Snow

3

Why Lindsey Vonn's The Pack Was Really Canceled

Keep up with the fates of all your favorite shows below!

Netflix
Canceled: Queen Sono (Netflix)

In December, Netflix canceled its first African original series after previously renewing it for season two. Series creator Kagiso Lediga shared in a statement, "We wrote a beautiful story that spanned the continent but unfortunately could not be executed in these current trying times." Netflix said, "We'll continue to work closely with South Africa's creative industry to keep producing more compelling ‘Made-in-South Africa' stories."

Nathan Bolster/The CW
Ending: Black Lightning (The CW)

Black Lightning will end after its fourth and final season airs in February 2021. Showrunner Salim Akil took to Instagram to thank the show's family. "When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the super hero genre. The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities," Akil wrote. Up next? A spinoff named after Painkiller, another character in the DC universe.

Hulu
Renewed: Woke (Hulu)

Hulu has renewed Woke for a season two.

Carole Bethuel/Netflix
Renewed: Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Netflix is keeping Emily in Paris for a season two. 

Netflix
Canceled: The Order (Netflix)

Netflix has canceled the secret society drama The Order after two seasons. 

Netflix
Renewed: Space Force (Netflix)

Netflix has ordered a second season of the Steve Carell and Greg Daniels comedy.

Netflix
Renewed: The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

On Nov. 10, Netflix took to Instagram to confirm that The Umbrella Academy will return for season three. According to Variety, production begins in Feb. 2021 in Toronto. Season three will include 10 hour-long episodes. 

Dana Starbard/Hulu
Canceled: Castle Rock (Hulu)

In November, Hulu decided to cancel Castle Rock, the horror anthology series based on Stephen King's stories. Season two starred Lizzie Caplan along with Tim Robbins, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi and Matthew Alan as they adapted King's Misery.

Justin Stephens/FOX
Canceled: Filthy Rich (FOX)

Kim Cattrall's soapy drama about faith, wealth and hot gossip will not be returning after just one season on air. According to Variety, rising production costs amid the coronavirus pandemic contributed to FOX's decision. 

 

Fox
Canceled: Next (FOX)

Starring John Slattery, Next followed an intelligence team in charge of stopping a rogue AI. FOX gave it the boot in November.

 

Netflix
Renewed: Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

In October, Netflix confirmed that Narcos: Mexico will return for season three without Diego Luna. The official description for the new season reads as follows:

"Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix's empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty—and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away."

The cast will include Scoot McNairy, José  Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa.

DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX
Canceled: Away (Netflix)

Hilary Swank's space mission series Away was given the chop just weeks after its Sept. 4 premiere. Following the news, Swank took to Instagram to thank fans for watching. "Love and hope will always remain my ‘North Star," she wrote. "And thank YOU to all my extraordinary followers who watched and supported our beautiful show. Wish we were showing you Mars! Until the next one."

Fox
Ending: Last Man Standing (Fox)

Four years after it was canceled on ABC and three years after it returned on Fox, Last Man Standing will end after nine seasons in 2021. 

Patti Perret/Sony/SHOWTIME
Canceled: On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Though it was initially renewed for season two in September 2019, Showtime gave Kirsten Dunst's show the ax in October.

"Last year, Showtime renewed On Becoming a God in Central Florida but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season," Showtime said in a statement to E! News. "The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging On Becoming a God will not return."

Netflix
Canceled: Glow (Netflix)

Despite having been renewed for a fourth and final season, Glow won't be returning after all. A Netflix spokesperson said that the streaming site decided not to do a fourth season "due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging." 

Netflix
Canceled: Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix)

Teenage Bounty Hunters was canceled after one season at Netflix—another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CW
Ending: Supergirl (The CW)

Supergirl will come to an end after season six, which will premiere midseason in 2021. 

Netflix
Canceled: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

Netflix has canceled its Dark Crystal adaptation after one season. 

ABC
Canceled: Stumptown (ABC)

Despite a renewal in May 2020, Stumptown has become a casualty of the pandemic and will not be returning to ABC for a season two. 

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith
Canceled: United We Fall (ABC)

ABC introduced the new comedy in July, but it was given the ax after one season and eight episodes on air. 

HBO Max
Renewed: Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Selena Gomez will be cooking with more chefs in her home kitchen in a second season on HBO Max. 

Netflix
Canceled: Altered Carbon (Netflix)

Netflix has said goodbye to the drama after two seasons. 

Netflix
Canceled: The Society (Netflix)

Netflix renewed the teen drama in July 2019, but no new scripts had been finished. Due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of production dates and cast availability, the streamer had to let go to the popular show. 

Netflix
Canceled: I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix)

The Netflix drama was quietly renewed for a second season and then canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which would have made filming complicated and costly. 

Phillip Caruso/Hulu
Canceled: High Fidelity (Hulu)

Hulu has said goodbye to the Zoe Kravitz-starring adaptation after one season. 

Hulu
Renewed: Taste the Nation (Hulu)

Padma Lakshmi will be back to make us all hungry in a season two! 

Hulu
Renewed: Love, Victor (Hulu)

Hulu has ordered a second season of the Love, Simon follow up. 

Freeform
Canceled: Siren (Freeform)

Freeform has canceled the mermaid drama after three seasons. 

CW
Renewed: Stargirl (The CW)

Not only has Stargirl been renewed for a second season, but it's officially making the move from DC Universe to The CW. 

Amazon
Renewed: The Boys (Amazon)

The anti-superhero drama will return for a season three on Amazon Prime Video. 

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Insecure airs on HBO. 

Trending Stories

1

Survivor's Angie Jakusz Dead at 40

2

See Jennifer Garner's Response to a Bikini-Clad Influencer in the Snow

3

Why Lindsey Vonn's The Pack Was Really Canceled

4

Kelly Clarkson Says Stars Were "Mean" During American Idol

5

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West’s Birthday With New Family Pics

Latest News

See Hugh Grant's Surprising Reaction to a Love Actually 2

Blake Shelton Vows to Lose Weight Before Marrying Gwen Stefani

Exclusive

See Birthday Girl Regina King Get Surprised With a Throwback Video

Search Party Refresher: What to Remember Ahead of Season 4

Exclusive

WandaVision Stars Talk Onscreen Marriage & Vision's Death

Kelly Clarkson Says Stars Were "Mean" During American Idol

Best Deals From Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale