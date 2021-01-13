Insecure To End After Season 5 on HBO

Watch : Issa Rae Says It's "Going Down" in "The Photograph" & "Insecure"

The end is near for Insecure.

The critically acclaimed HBO comedy is coming to an end after its fifth season, which is about to go into production and will likely air later in 2021. The series was quickly renewed for a fifth season while the fourth season was still airing in May 2020.

Issa Rae, star and co-creator, tweeted the news on Wednesday.

"Very excited to film our fifth and final season!" she wrote. "We couldn't have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of HBO. See y'all soon!"

In a statement to Deadline, she explained that she and co-executive producer Prentice Penny "always planned to tell this story through five seasons," while Penny joked on Twitter that this fifth season might be more than anyone bargained for.

"We always wanted to do five seasons and feel blessed to have done it," he wrote. "As a parting gift, we are doing 150 episodes this season!"