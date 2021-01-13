James Lafferty Gives Update on a Possible One Tree Hill Reboot

One Tree Hill 2.0? Not so fast.
OTH stars and BFFs James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti reunite for a new comedy series, Everyone Is Doing Great, which debuts on Wednesday, Jan. 13 on Hulu. But what about a full-on One Tree Hill reboot?
"It's something that we find pretty fascinating and, kind of bizarre, like this whole, reboot kind of culture that is surrounding us now," Lafferty, 35, told E! News exclusively. "Honestly, like what we're more focused on right now is Everyone Is Doing Great. And the fact that like, we can play with that in the show, which is what we do."
He continued, "We play with that theme of, the possibility of a reboot that all these characters, you know, a reboot for the show that all these characters used to be on and all these different characters, like with any TV show...they all feel differently about the prospect of doing a reboot, you know, being pulled back into the past. That's just something that we know it's out there and we're really grateful for the fact that there's still an appetite for One Tree Hill. But right now we're kind of focused on like, mapping that onto our story to see how we can play with it."
On Everyone Is Doing Great, Lafferty and Colletti play former TV stars who lean on each other for support as they continue their acting careers and try to reclaim their former level of Hollywood success. The actors also wrote and co-produced the new series.
"We knew this show comedy was going to live in those like little awkward moments in between where nobody really knows what to say, you know, as opposed to making jokes," Lafferty said. "We're not trained comedians over here, but we do think that there's a lot of humor to find out of our everyday interactions. And we think that people are funny when they don't know they're being watched. And so that's what the show is meant to feel like."
And speaking of One Tree Hill reunions, never say never when it comes to seeing some other former cast members on the actors' new show in the future.
"If we had the opportunity, we would consider it for sure," said Colletti, 34. "If we had the opportunity of doing another season, because that's not a foregone conclusion quite yet."
He added, "There's a couple of, you know, wink and nods...in the show to a past series. So, it would be fun to bring in people that we've worked with as well."
One Tree Hill aired between 2003 and 2012 and remains one of the most beloved teen series of the '00s. The gang has kept in touch and even reunited off-screen several times over the years—most recently last February at a charity event.
But former cast members have repeatedly dismissed the idea of a formal reboot of the show hitting screens anytime soon. Lafferty told E! News in 2015, "I definitely don't think enough time has passed since the show ended for there to be some sort of One Tree Hill revival or scripted reunion kind of thing. But you just never know what the future brings!"
In October, fellow show alum Jana Kramer said on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen's After Show, "I don't think there will be a reboot" One Tree Hill.